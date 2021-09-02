Snapchat’s ‘friend check up’ reminds you to prune your friend list

Snapchat is introducing a new feature that will remind users to remove unwanted connections from their contact list. The feature, called “friend check up” will encourage users to prune their friend list in the app with a notification that says “Snapchat is for Real Friends.”

Snap

Clicking through the notification will allow users to go through their Snapchat connections and remove people they don’t want or need to be connected with anymore. The feature won’t roll out for several more weeks, but the company is previewing the update now to promote Safer Internet Day.

It’s not a new sentiment for Snap, which has long billed itself as an app that’s geared more towards close friends rather than a large social graph. But it’s the latest way the company is trying to distance itself from Facebook, which is still grappling with how features like groups fueled a massive disinformation criss.