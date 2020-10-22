Snapchat can now scan food and wine labels

Snapchat is adding food and wine labels to its visual search lineup. The app’s in-app camera can now scan packaged food and wine labels to surface nutritional info and tasting notes.

The features are similar to what you’d find in standalone food and wine apps. Point the camera at a barcode and Snapchat will display some basic nutritional details as well as an analysis of its relative “health” benefits (provided by nutrition app Yuka). Likewise, “scan” a bottle of wine and you’ll get a pop-up from wine app Vivino with a price, rating and some tasting notes.