Snapchat Trends is an overview of the most popular keywords in use in Stories

Snap is introducing a new tool called Snapchat Trends that provides a public overview of the most popular keywords currently in use on the app. Accessible via the company’s website , you can use the feature to get a sense of the topics that Snapchat users are referencing in Stories they share with the public and their friends. The tool also includes a database you can use to search for specific terms.

While the feature will primarily be of interest to marketers and advertisers looking to tap into Snapchat’s growing user base of 293 million daily active accounts , it’s something anyone can access, and looking at the trends you get an insight into what young people care and worry about. Yes, you see topics related to shows like The Bachelorette, but things like the Taliban takeover of Kabul and the lockdown in Australia are also featured. It's a reminder that there's always more to youth culture than it seems.