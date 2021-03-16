What's on TV this week: 'Justice League,' 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

This week the men's NCAA basketball tournament gets started, with tons of basketball spread across four networks and a streaming app (you can find times listed for the first round of games here). However, for DC movie fans, this is the week they get to see the "Snyder Cut," as Zack Snyder's reimagined and refashioned four-hour version of Justice League makes its debut on HBO Max in a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Once you're through with all of that, Netflix has a new season of its always incredible F1 recap series, Drive to Survive, while Disney kicks off the next MCU series in its arsenal, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. If you'd like to watch something for free, then Roku is getting into the original content game and will offer up an entire season of its first series Cypher. Finally, for gamers there's the new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade arriving for Marvel's Avengers, and the release of Adios, a game where you play a pig farmer attempting to convince a hitman not to kill him.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Promising Young Woman

Rad

PG: Psycho Goreman

Happily (VOD)

RBI Baseball 21 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch)

Marvel's Avengers (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Adios (PC, Xbox One)

Tuesday

Waffles + Mochi (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo, Netflix, 3 AM

Staged (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 8 PM

Holmes Family Effect (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM

NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

Basketball Wives, VH1, 8 PM

Superman & Lois, CW, 9 PM

FBI, CBS, 9 PM

The Voice, NBC, 9 PM

Mayans M.C. (season premiere), FX, 10 PM

Pelicans/Trail Blazers, TNT, 10 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, Netflix, 3 AM

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change, CBS, 9 PM

Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

The Con, ABC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

Thursday

Zack Snyder's Justice League, HBO Max, 3 AM

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

B: The Beginning (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

Genera+ion, HBO Max, 3 AM

Back (S2), AMC+, 3 AM

Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America, Netflix, 3 AM

The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Jazz/Wizards, TNT, 7 PM

Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

Walker, CW, 8 PM

Grown-ish (spring finale), Freeform, 8 PM

Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9 PM

Cake, FXX, 10 PM

A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

Hornets/Lakers, NBA TV, 10:30 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Cypher (S1), Roku Channel, 3 AM

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

The Yin Yang Master, Netflix, 3 AM

Servant (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Calls (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Country Comfort (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Deadliest Catch (season premiere), Discovery+, 8 PM

Whose Line is it Anyway, CW, 8 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Ruby, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Atlanta, Fox, 3 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

American Gods (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

Q: Into the Storm (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

The Gloaming (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM

Unsung: Morris Day (season premiere), TV One, 9 PM

The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Charmed, CW, 9 PM

Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

Uncensored: Teddy Riley, TV One, 10 PM

Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? In the Hot Seat (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.