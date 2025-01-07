Meta is ditching third-party fact checkers on Facebook, Instagram

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a big shift in the company's approach to moderation and speech. Meta will be suspending its fact-checking program and will move to an X-style Community Notes model on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

In a video, Zuckerberg said that Meta has "built a lot of complex systems to moderate content" in recent years. ""But the problem with complex systems is they make mistakes," he said. "Even if they accidentally censor one percent of posts, that's millions of people." He went on to say that we're now at the point where there have been "too many mistakes and too much censorship."

To that end, he said, "we're gonna get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms." That's going to start with a switch to "Community Notes, similar to X, starting in the US."

The company plans to phase in Community Notes in the US over the next few months and iterate on them over this year, all the while removing its fact checkers and ending the demotion of fact-checked content. Meta will also make certain content warning labels less prominent.

Meta's new Chief Global Affairs Officer — and Nick Clegg's replacement — Joel Kaplan wrote in a blog post that the company has seen the Community Notes "approach work on X — where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context, and people across a diverse range of perspectives decide what sort of context is helpful for other users to see."

Meta says it will be up to contributing users to write Community Notes and to decide which ones are applied to posts on Facebook, Instagram and Threads. "Just like they do on X, Community Notes will require agreement between people with a range of perspectives to help prevent biased ratings," Kaplan wrote. "We intend to be transparent about how different viewpoints inform the Notes displayed in our apps, and are working on the right way to share this information."

The Community Notes model hasn't entirely been without issue for X, however. Studies have shown that Community Notes have failed to prevent misinformation from spreading there. Elon Musk has championed the Community Notes approach but some have been applied to his own posts to correct falsehoods that he has posted. After one such incident, Musk accused "state actors" of manipulating the system. YouTube has also tested a Community Notes model.

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Meanwhile, Zuckerberg had some other announcements to make, including a simplification of certain content policies and ditching "a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are just out of touch with mainstream discourse. What started as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas, and it's gone too far. I wanna make sure that people can share their experiences and their beliefs on our platforms."

When asked to provide more details about these policy changes, Meta directed Engadget to Kaplan's blog post.

In addition, the filters that Meta had used to search for any policy violations across its platforms will be focused on "illegal and high-severity violations." These include terrorism, child sexual exploitation, drugs, fraud and scams. For other, less-severe types of policy violations, Meta will rely more on users making manual reports, but the bar for removing content will be higher.

"We're going to tune our systems to require a much higher degree of confidence before a piece of content is taken down," Kaplan wrote. In some cases, that will mean multiple reviewers looking at a certain piece of content before reaching a decision on whether to take it down. Along with that, Meta is "working on ways to make recovering accounts more straightforward and testing facial recognition technology, and we've started using AI large language models (LLMs) to provide a second opinion on some content before we take enforcement actions."

Last but not least, Meta says it's taking a more personalized approach to political content across its platforms after attempting to make its platforms politically agnostic for the past few years. So, if you want to see more political stuff in your Facebook, Instagram and Threads feeds, you'll have the choice to do so.

As with donating to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, replacing longtime policy chief Nick Clegg with a former George W. Bush aide and appointing Trump's buddy (and UFC CEO) Dana White to its board, it's very difficult to see these moves as anything other than Meta currying favor with the incoming administration.

Many Republicans have long railed against social media platforms, accusing them of censoring conservative voices. Meta itself blocked Trump from using his accounts on his platforms for years after he stoked the flames of the attempted coup of January 6, 2021. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world," Zuckerberg said at the time. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." Meta removed its restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts last year.

Zuckerberg explicitly said that Trump's election win is part of the reasoning behind Meta's policy shift, calling it "a cultural tipping point" on free speech. He said that the company will work with Trump to push back against other governments, such as the Chinese government and some in Latin America, that are "pushing to censor more."

He claimed that "Europe has an ever-increasing number of laws institutionalizing censorship and making it difficult to build anything innovative there." Zuckerberg also took shots at the outgoing administration (over an alleged push for censorship) and third-party fact checkers, who he claimed were "too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they created."

These are all significant changes for Meta's platforms. On one hand, allowing more types of speech could increase engagement without having to rely on, say, garbage AI bots. But the company may end up driving away many folks who don't want to deal with the type of speech that could become more prevalent on Instagram, Facebook and Threads now that Meta is taking the shackles off.

"Now we have an opportunity to restore free expression and I am excited to take it," Zuckerberg said. While he noted that "it'll take time to get this right and these are complex systems that are never gonna be perfect," and that the company will still need to work hard to remove illegal content, "the bottom line is that after years of having our content moderation work focused primarily on removing content, it is time to focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our systems and getting back to our roots about giving people voice."

Update January 7, 2:58PM ET: Noting that Meta responded to our request for comment.