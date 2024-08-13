Now it’s Democrats who want the House to investigate X for political censorship

The House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent a letter to his committee’s chair, Jim Jordan (R-OH), on Thursday, urging him to investigate inaccurate information about the presidential election on X (Twitter). Jordan, a self-proclaimed free speech advocate, has relentlessly pursued claims that social platforms have censored conservative voices. For a little taste of what Jordan considers censorship, he cried foul when platforms removed bogus COVID conspiracies during the height of the pandemic and banned Donald Trump for inciting a mob to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Nadler cited reports that Grok, X’s AI chatbot, falsely claimed Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris missed deadlines in nine states, making her ineligible to appear on their ballots. Harris didn’t miss any deadlines and will appear on all 50 states’ ballots.

In addition, Nadler pointed to reports that Musk’s social platform suspended the group White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) after it hosted an event that raised over $4 million from over 200,000 people for the Vice President’s campaign. The account was barred due to a “user report” accusing it of “violating rules against evading suspension,” which was never explained further. After X reinstated the White Dudes account the following day, the same profile was labeled as spam after being falsely accused of “manipulating the platform,” limiting its reach.

Nadler also mentioned “prominent journalists with left-leaning accounts” finding their X profiles “accidentally” suspended.

“Given Chairman Jordan’s extensive focus on allegations of censorship on social media this Congress, Ranking Member Nadler urged Chairman Jordan to continue fighting against political discrimination on platforms by investigating this matter,” Nadler’s office wrote in the letter. “Chairman Jordan’s silence on this matter follows X’s actions to stop disinformation against Republican officials on its platform that have not been similarly applied to Democratic officials.”

“In sum, I lack confidence that Mr. Musk (with his self-proclaimed expansive view on free speech) will take the same swift action against false election information about liberals as he does when it targets conservatives.”

Musk has seemingly had no issue policing accusations of the censorship of right-wing figures. Nadler’s letter cites the platform’s swift response to false posts claiming to derive from internal X software which stated Musk, Trump and other far-right personalities were exempt from policies banning racial slurs. The account posting the false images was suspended within hours, and they were soon tagged with warning labels about manipulated media. X confirmed that multiple accounts were suspended for sharing the bogus pictures.

Where is the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in this fight? Likely, sitting it out. “The FEC has consistently dismissed complaints against social media sites where they could show that they were merely enforcing their own moderation rules,” campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel told The Washington Post. “That’s likely to continue to be the case with X even though the company has seriously weakened its own rules.”

“While we may have significant disagreement over the degree and extent of content moderation, I hope that we can at least agree that enforcement on a major platform like X should be fair to both sides,” Nadler said. “At a basic level, a platform’s policies should be applied in an even-handed manner free from political bias.”