Twitter targets conspiracy theories linking 5G and coronavirus

Twitter just added 5G conspiracy theories to the growing list of unverified coronavirus claims that are grounds for removal. Under the new rules, Twitter will remove tweets with “unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure.”

We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 22, 2020

Importantly, the new rules don’t apply to all tweets spreading 5G conspiracy theories though. Twitter says it’s instead prioritizing claims that include a specific “incite people to action” or otherwise encourage vandalism, such as “5G causes coronavirus — go destroy the cell towers in your neighborhood!”