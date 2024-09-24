OpenAI's X account was hacked to promote a crypto scam

The link on posts led to a fake AI site that would ask you to connect your wallet.

OpenAI opened a newsroom Twitter account earlier this month and it's already been hacked. The new handle was taken over by a crypto scammer promoting a fake OpenAI token that was in reality a scam to steal Bitcoins. That follows similar hacks of three key OpenAI employee X accounts over the last 15 months, including the one belonging to CTO Mira Murati.

The fraudster enticed potential victims by saying the OpenAI token is somehow "driven by artificial intelligence-based language models." It then threw in a jumble of crypto and AI buzzwords that were probably enough to lure in some gullible users. Going to "token-openai.com" would show them a fake but convincing OpenAI site. Anything they click asks to connect to their wallet, then presumably steals everything inside it.

Several fraudulent posts were visible for around an hour before being removed and the account seems to be back to normal. OpenAI confirmed the problem and said they were looking into it, according to Bloomberg. Yesterday, the company's security team reportedly warned employees to secure their accounts due to a rise in recent account takeovers.