X now lets you sort replies so blue checks don’t bury other users’ comments

X has introduced new options for sorting replies that should make it easier to see the comments you’re actually interested in. The social media platform announced that replies can now be sorted by most relevant, most recent and most liked. While the average X user may not be getting hundreds of replies to their posts, the reply section on posts from accounts with thousands or millions of followers can be chaotic. And since replies from blue check users are ranked higher , what shows up at the top may not be what’s newest or most pertinent.

rolling out now: sort replies on any post by most relevant, recent, or liked pic.twitter.com/bBjaRliUxZ — X (@X) August 9, 2024

Being able to sort replies by most recent or most liked could help to cut through some of the noise. X hasn’t said how it will determine which replies are most relevant, but it appears that option just shows replies ranked the way already used to seeing them. The change started rolling out this weekend.