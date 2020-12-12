Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Allen via Getty Images

Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

The route could also lead to more efficient trips.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Solar System - Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune & Pluto.
Steve Allen via Getty Images

Future deep space missions might not take as long as you’d think. Researchers have discovered a Solar System “superhighway” network of routes that would let probes and other spacecraft travel outward at quicker pace. Asteroids near Jupiter, for example, could reach Neptune’s distance in less than 10 years and 100AU (about three times Neptune’s distance from the Sun) in 100 years. Spacecraft would theoretically be faster.

Scientists found the routes by computing how “millions” of Solar System orbits fit inside known space manifolds, or arch structures that extend from the asteroid belt.

The approach could significantly cut the time it takes to visit the outer reaches of the Solar System. It might also lead to more efficient trips by cutting back on the amount of energy involved to propel forward. The findings could be used to study near Earth objects that might threaten the planet, too. You aren’t about to visit the farthest reaches of the system any time soon, but this could help humanity explore the cosmic neighborhood without wasting years on each journey.

In this article: space, science, Solar System, Astrophysics, Spaceflight, ucsd, UC San Diego, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

View
Google puts 50 new augmented reality animals on Search

Google puts 50 new augmented reality animals on Search

View
iFixit pulls the PS5 completely apart

iFixit pulls the PS5 completely apart

View
Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

View
SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr