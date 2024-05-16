Solo Stove Memorial Day sales cut up to $280 off Pi Ultimate pizza oven bundles

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When a good deal hits your eye like a big pizza pie, it may be a great day. Maybe more so than usual in this case if you’re in the market for a pizza oven, as some Solo Stove bundles have been discounted ahead of Memorial Day. The company is running a site-wide sale with up to 30 percent off everything, including the Pi Ultimate bundle that includes an oven with support for both gas and wood sources. That has dropped by $280 to $600.

Meanwhile, a bundle with the Pi model that supports wood burning only is $270 off. That means it can be yours for $480. On the downside, both models are showing estimated shipping dates of June 3 at the time of writing, so likely you won't get your oven in time for Memorial Day weekend, sadly.

That said, snapping one up will prepare you for a summer of delicious pies. The Solo Stove Pi is one of our top picks for the best multifuel outdoor pizza oven, behind the more expensive Ooni Karu 16.

The Pi has an open-front design and it's made out of stainless steel. It can reach temperatures of up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit when burning wood and 900 degrees when using gas, according to Solo Stove. That works out to stone temperatures of 750 and 800 degrees, respectively.

The bundles include all kinds of useful accessories, including a stand, bamboo and stainless steel peels, turner, thermometer, silicon mat, pizza cutter and shelter for protection from the elements. One thing the bundle does not include, unfortunately, is a gas burner for the dual fuel model. You'll need to buy that separately for $120.

