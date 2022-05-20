Solo Stove's fire pits are up to $350 off in its Memorial Day sale

If you're looking forward to the unofficial kickoff of summer on Memorial Day, you can prep your backyard ahead of time by picking up one of Solo Stove's fire pits for less right now. The company's sale to mark the holiday has begun and it knocks up to 46 percent off its fire pits, plus up to 35 percent off accessories and more. You'll find the biggest savings on the Yukon, Solo Stove's largest fire pit, which is more than $350 off and down to $400. That's slightly cheaper than we saw in the company's previous sale at the end of April. Also, the midrange Bonfire is down to $220 while the compact Ranger has been discounted to $200.

You may think of using a fire pit like the ones from Solo Stove mostly in the fall, but it's a great gadget to have all year round. And with Sol Stove's models, you're getting a fire pit that actively channels smoke away from you while you're using it. They have a double-walled design that pulls through vent holes and back into the fire, keeping the flames hot while creating fine ashes and reducing smoke. We also appreciate that all of Solo Stove gadgets have one-piece, stainless steel designs, making them easy to set up and, depending on the model you choose, fairly simple to transport.

That said, if you plan on moving the fire pit around your yard or taking it with you on a long weekend away, the 15-pound Ranger or the 20-pound Bonfire are your best options. The Yukon weighs in at 38-pounds, so while you could move it, it's probably better to find a permanent place for it. And if you want to keep the fire pit protected from the elements, you can pick up a "backyard bundle," which includes a weather-resistant shelter bag and a shield that protects you from pops and embers.

