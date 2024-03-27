Some of our favorite portable JBL Bluetooth speakers are up to 34 percent off

Portable speakers can come in handy in all kinds of situations, from camping trips to simply keeping one with you as you move throughout your home (just don’t use one on public transit unless you like being hated with the fire of a thousand suns). JBL makes some of our top picks for portable Bluetooth speakers, and several models are currently on sale for up to 34 percent off. The JBL Charge 5 has dropped by $50 (or 28 percent) to $130, just $10 more than the lowest price we’ve seen for it to date.

This is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers . It has a battery life of up to 20 hours and, handily, you can use it to charge other devices via USB-C. The Charge 5 is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance too.

There are less expensive and still-capable options out there, but the Charge 5 delivers bigger audio than many rivals. The sound quality is good too, thanks to its bright output and solid low end. What's more, you can pair two Charge 5 units for stereo listening.

Elsewhere as part of a broader sale on JBL products , the Xtreme 3 has dropped from $380 down to $250 . That's 34 percent off and just $20 more than a record low.

This is another of our picks for the best portable Bluetooth speakers . It too is IP67-rated and while it won't run as long as the Charge 5 before you need to top up the battery (it'll run for up to 15 hours on a single charge), the Xtreme 3 offers more volume. That could make it a solid choice for a picnic or a backyard get together. However, we reckon it sounds best in close proximity or even indoors, where you can get the most of the bass tones.

