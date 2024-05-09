Sonic Mania Plus and Braid come to Netflix's gaming library

Netflix has added Sonic Mania Plus to its roster of games subscribers can access for free on mobile without ads or in-app purchases. The company first announced that it was going to add the title to its lineup, along with Game Dev Tycoon, back in December 2023. Sonic Mania Plus was developed for the franchise's 25th anniversary by fans known for their Sonic fangame creations and for their work in the ROM hacking community. It is frequently cited as one of the best Sonic games of all time ever since the original version was released in 2017. Sonic Mania Plus, which came out in 2018, includes additional content. Netflix says the version in its library will come with new levels and bosses, as well.

On May 14th, Netflix is also adding the anniversary edition of Braid to its gaming lineup. Braid is a time-manipulation platformer, where players control a character called Tim who has to explore old memories across interconnected worlds to find and rescue a princess. Its anniversary edition features upgraded audio, new animation sequences, fully repainted graphics and more puzzles to solve, along with 15 hours of audio commentary discussing the game's development.

In addition to those two titles, Netflix's gaming library is also getting top-down puzzle adventure Paper Trail on May 21 and a Stories game based on the series Virgin River on May 29. The 2019 platformer Katana Zero, which features a katana-wielding assassin in a dystopian setting, will also make its way to Netflix games, though the company doesn't have a date for its arrival yet.