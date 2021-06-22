'Minecraft' is getting Sonic the Hedgehog DLC

Just in time for his 30th birthday.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.22.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 22nd, 2021
In this article: Minecraft, news, gaming, Sonic, Sega, DLC
Sonic DLC Minecraft
Sega / Mojang

Not content to be merely a Hollywood movie star, Sega’s Sonic is making his way to Minecraft. Just in time for the hedgehog’s 30th birthday on June 23rd, Mojang is releasing Sonic-themed DLC for its immensely popular sandbox title.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The downloadable content includes a bit of everything. Fan-favorite Sonic levels like the Green Hills Zone have gotten a blocky makeover, turning them into infinite runners you can play through with your friends. Naturally, they’ll be rings along the way for you and your buddies to collect as you race one another.

In addition to playing as Sonic, you can select other franchise favorites like Knuckles the Echidna, Miles “Tails” Prower and Amy Rose. Outside of those additions, you can grab a free Sonic the Hedgehog character creator item. Lastly, there'll be a two-week server takeover that will feature minigames and a “special” surprise on one of the weekends.

The DLC is just the latest project to come out of Sega’s Year of Sonic, and there’s more in the pipeline. Lego is working on a Sonic-themed Ideas set. Netflix also plans to release a 3D-animated series starting the hedgehog sometime in 2022. Dare we say, it's never been a better time to be a Sonic fan. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget