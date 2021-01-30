Netflix re-confirms new 3D-animated Sonic series is coming in 2022

Back in December, Netflix tweeted (and then deleted) info about an upcoming 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series. We haven’t heard anything since then, but today Netflix, Sega and WildBrain officially announced Sonic Prime, which is set to arrive in 2022. Sonic Prime is starting with a 24-episode run, and it’s not clear if that’ll be the extent of it or whether Netflix can option more later.

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

The press release say the series is for “kids, families and long-time fans,” so don’t expect a gritty, violent Sonic reboot. Indeed, it’s focused on the six-to-11 age range, though it seems likely that older fans will probably give it a go.The show will be run by Man of Action entertainment, a group that created Ben 10 as well as the original Big Hero 6 coming that Disney’s movie was loosely based on.