Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Paramount

Netflix re-confirms new 3D-animated Sonic series is coming in 2022

The show was briefly revealed in a Netflix tweet back in December.
Nathan Ingraham
2h ago
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sonic the Hedgehog
Paramount

Back in December, Netflix tweeted (and then deleted) info about an upcoming 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series. We haven’t heard anything since then, but today Netflix, Sega and WildBrain officially announced Sonic Prime, which is set to arrive in 2022. Sonic Prime is starting with a 24-episode run, and it’s not clear if that’ll be the extent of it or whether Netflix can option more later.

The press release say the series is for “kids, families and long-time fans,” so don’t expect a gritty, violent Sonic reboot. Indeed, it’s focused on the six-to-11 age range, though it seems likely that older fans will probably give it a go.The show will be run by Man of Action entertainment, a group that created Ben 10 as well as the original Big Hero 6 coming that Disney’s movie was loosely based on.

We don’t know much else about the show at this time, but given the fact that the Sonic movie (pictured above) from a year ago was surprisingly competent, it’s possible WildBrain and Man of Action can find similar success. Indeed, Sonic’s adventures might be best suited to short-form blasts of entertainment, but we’ll have to wait another year or so to find out.

In this article: sonic, sonic prime, netflix, sega, sonic the hedgehog, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

View
Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

View
Hyundai said to be 'agonizing' over Apple's electric car

Hyundai said to be 'agonizing' over Apple's electric car

View
Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

View
Sony's MLB The Show comes to Xbox for the first time on April 20th

Sony's MLB The Show comes to Xbox for the first time on April 20th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr