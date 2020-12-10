Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sega

A 3D animated Sonic series is coming to Netflix in 2022

We'll likely learn more about the show during The Game Awards.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
48m ago
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sega

Back before he found success in movie theaters, Sega’s Sonic starred in multiple animated series, including the Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, and now he’s heading back to the small screen. In a tweet Netflix has since deleted, the company announced that it’s working on a Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series.

From the little information that Netflix shared, we know the show will start streaming sometime in 2022, meaning it will miss Sonic’s 30th anniversary. The company also said that Wild Brain and Man of Action Entertainment are on production duties. The former worked on Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego series, while the latter co-wrote Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon for Disney XD.

If we had to guess, Netflix pulled the tweet because the official announcement was supposed to go out during The Game Awards later today. In any case, we’ll update this article once we have more information.  

