Image credit: JC Olivera via Getty Images

The Game Awards will stream live on December 10th

It'll be broadcast from LA, London and Tokyo.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Geoff Keighley speaks onstage during The Game Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
JC Olivera via Getty Images

Like most other award shows this year, The Game Awards is going virtual on December 10th, streaming live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. While the show took place at LA’s Microsoft Theater for the previous five years, with all the glitz and glamor you’d expect from a major industry awards event, this year it’ll be broadcast from studios without any audience. But, as usual, you’ll be able to watch it across 45 different services, with some offering 4K. Fans will also be able to join in via social media, in-game experiences, and extensions on streaming sites, according to Variety.

Organizer Geoff Keighley tells Variety he always intended to put on the show this year, and he’s taking notes from other livestreamed events to figure out the best possible format. One notable addition: There will be a new “innovation in accessibility” award, which will go to the best hardware or software that pushed the industry towards being more inclusive for a wider audience. And as usual, you can expect plenty of exclusive game announcements and trailers.

The Games Festival is also making a comeback. It’ll be a weekend where the public can dive into new content, game demos and livestreams. That was an intriguing way to recreate the feeling of being at an actual gaming event last year — but it was also inadvertently a perfect test-run for being stuck at home during a global pandemic.

