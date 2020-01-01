The Game Awards will stream live on December 10th

Like most other award shows this year, The Game Awards is going virtual on December 10th, streaming live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. While the show took place at LA’s Microsoft Theater for the previous five years, with all the glitz and glamor you’d expect from a major industry awards event, this year it’ll be broadcast from studios without any audience. But, as usual, you’ll be able to watch it across 45 different services, with some offering 4K. Fans will also be able to join in via social media, in-game experiences, and extensions on streaming sites, according to Variety.

Organizer Geoff Keighley tells Variety he always intended to put on the show this year, and he’s taking notes from other livestreamed events to figure out the best possible format. One notable addition: There will be a new “innovation in accessibility” award, which will go to the best hardware or software that pushed the industry towards being more inclusive for a wider audience. And as usual, you can expect plenty of exclusive game announcements and trailers.