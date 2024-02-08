Sonic spin-off series Knuckles will hit Paramount+ on April 26

Paramount+ has revealed a new trailer for Sonic spin-off series Knuckles . The six-episode show is set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and its sequel, which will hit theaters this December.

Idris Elba once again voices the titular Echidna. This time around, Knuckles will be training human companion Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to become a warrior, all the while fending off those who want to use his power for nefarious means.

The trailer is entertaining enough. There's a decent gag about a dog's mortal enemy and it sets up the premise of the show neatly. All episodes of Knuckles will hit Paramount+ in the US and Canada on April 26. The show will arrive on Paramount+ elsewhere the following day. Folks in Japan will need to wait until later this year to catch the show.