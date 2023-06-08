'Sonic Superstars' gives classic gameplay another modern makeover The game launches this fall on PC and consoles.

Sonic the Hedgehog is returning with a modern look. The Sega Genesis mascot (and friends) will star in Sonic Superstars, a new take on the 2D platform franchise that trades in his classic 16-bit graphics for a contemporary coat of paint.

The game’s trailer starts by showing the cartoon hedgehog completing the Green Hill Zone in the 1991 original, only to find himself in a split-screen view that catapults his appearance into 2023 standards. Apart from the updated graphics, the title showcases familiar gameplay, some new tricks and a well-known supporting cast — including Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Unsurprisingly, they’re on a mission to take down Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik). It also showcases co-cop gameplay with friends.

Sonic Superstars is scheduled to launch this fall. It will be available for PS5 / 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

