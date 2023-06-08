Sponsored Links

'Sonic Superstars' gives classic gameplay another modern makeover

The game launches this fall on PC and consoles.

Gameplay screenshot of Sonic the Hedgehog running in the upcoming ‘Sonic Superstars.’ He's speeding down a hill in a lush green environment.
Sega
Will Shanklin
Will Shanklin|June 8, 2023 4:06 PM

Sonic the Hedgehog is returning with a modern look. The Sega Genesis mascot (and friends) will star in Sonic Superstars, a new take on the 2D platform franchise that trades in his classic 16-bit graphics for a contemporary coat of paint.

The game’s trailer starts by showing the cartoon hedgehog completing the Green Hill Zone in the 1991 original, only to find himself in a split-screen view that catapults his appearance into 2023 standards. Apart from the updated graphics, the title showcases familiar gameplay, some new tricks and a well-known supporting cast — including Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Unsurprisingly, they’re on a mission to take down Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik). It also showcases co-cop gameplay with friends.

Sonic Superstars is scheduled to launch this fall. It will be available for PS5 / 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

