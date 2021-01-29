Liven XFM is a $199 groovebox for '80s fetishists

The sequencer itself is 64 steps, and you have have 128 different patterns and chain them together into complete arrangements. Plus a number of punch effects for live manipulation of your pattern, including stutter and randomization.

As for sounds, well, on paper it seems like an interesting but actual sound samples and demos are hard to come by. The video embedded above, presumably features a song composed on the XFM, but that’s our only indication of what it actually sounds like.

There’s a library of 300 preset FM sounds on board. But you also have full access to the four-operator FM engine from the front panel with minimal menu diving. That should give you enough power to create everything from glassy pads, to classic ‘80s electric piano sounds, to plunky bass tones.

What makes the XFM unique though, is what it calls its “fusion FM” engines. Essentially these modes led you blend two different sounds to create new multitimbral sounds. X-Lab literally combines the sounds to create a new tone, X-Form morphs from one sound to another, while X-LFO cycles through two sounds continuously.

Again, on paper, it sounds interesting. And the price of $199 is tough to beat. But we’d probably holdoff on hitting that preorder button until a few more demos and reviews start making the rounds.