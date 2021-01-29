Liven XFM is a $199 groovebox for '80s fetishists

Sonicware first broke on the scene with the ELZ_1 a few years back — a portable multimode synth that’s seemed to draw inspiration from Teenage Engineering’s OP-1. Then last year it announced the Liven 8-Bit Warps, a looping synth with a collection of engines for creating your own chirpy chiptunes. Now, before its even finished pushing Warps out the door, it’s already preparing to launch its next instrument the Liven XFM which, like many FM synths, should be able to shower you in waves of ‘80s nostalgia.
With this Liven becomes a full on platform rather than just a single synth. 8-Bit Warps and XFM share the same hardware and have a focus on hands-on controls for live performance. Where as Warps had a four track looper, the XFM has a proper four-track sequencer, this makes it better suited for composing complete tracks — hence the groovebox designation.