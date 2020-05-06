The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

A lot has changed in the home theater world since Sonos first released the Playbar in 2013. TVs have gotten a lot bigger, and new audio formats like Dolby Atmos have made their way from movie theaters into the home. Sonos has also released other home theater speakers like the smaller, more affordable Beam and the rather curious Playbase, but the flagship Playbar has gone untouched. That won’t be the case for long: today, Sonos is announcing the Arc, a new high-end soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and uses an adaptive tuning system to optimize whatever content you’re playing through the speaker.
At a high level, Arc is a 45-inch-wide soundbar, which makes it notably bigger than the 35-inch Playbar. Sonos went with this size because most consumers are buying bigger and bigger TVs these days, and the extra size gives the company room to pack the Arc with two more drivers than you’ll find inside the Playbar. All told, the Arc has dedicated center, left and right channels, along with surround left and right and two upwards-firing speakers for height.