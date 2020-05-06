Sonos' updated Play:5 is now just called 'Five'

To go along with its brand-new Arc soundbar, Sonos is making a few internal updates to some existing products. Most relevant to anyone considering the Arc is probably the 3rd-generation Sonos Sub. Sonos has offered a wireless sub for years, and this update doesn’t change the equation much. In fact, the new Sub looks identical to its predecessor, but it got a major internal update. Sonos says that it has increased memory and processing power as well as a new wireless radio.

The Sonos Play:5 is receiving a nearly identical update. Now simply called the Sonos Five, the company’s best music-focused speaker also had its internals upgraded so it’ll have a longer life of receiving future software updates. Sonos did make one physical change here, though -- the white model has a matching white grille, instead of the black one it had previously.