Sonos and IKEA are developing new Symfonisk speakers that hide in plain sight

While Sonos has been busy adding devices like the Roam and Arc to its lineup, it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new from the company’s IKEA partnership . But it looks like that’s about to change. Over on Instagram, IKEA has started teasing new additions to their joint Symfonisk lineup. At about the same time, the Federal Communications Commission uploaded two new filings from the companies.

According to a report The Verge published on Tuesday, of the two new products covered in those documents, one is a refresh of their existing Symfonisk table lamp — that’s the Sonos:1-like speaker that doubles as a light source. It will reportedly cost about as much as the current $179 model. Beyond that, there aren’t many details about it.

But here’s where things get interesting. The second new product they have planned is reportedly a hidden speaker that can double as an art piece. Again details are sparse here, but The Verge says it could be either an entire artwork print or something you attach to an existing frame. Notably, between those two new devices, it doesn’t appear Sonos and IKEA will refresh the $99 Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. At the same time, it doesn’t sound they plan to discontinue it either, which is good news for those looking for an affordable entry into the Sonos ecosystem.