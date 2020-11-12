Sonos Radio now has a paid tier with no ads and high-definition music

Earlier this year, when we were all getting accustomed to not going anywhere, Sonos waded into original content for the first time with Sonos Radio. The free, ad-supported service aggregated tens of thousands of terrestrial radio stations and presented it along side Sonos-curated streaming stations, exclusive artist-curated content and a flagship, ad-free Apple Music 1-style channel. Sonos Radio has been around for almost seven months, and today it’s getting a major update with a paid tier for users in the US and UK called Sonos Radio HD.
As the name suggests, Sonos Radio HD will stream its original stations in lossless 16-bit/44.1 kHz lossless quality, a massive upgrade over the current 128kbps streams. Paying $8 per month unlocks more than just HD quality, though. The paid tier will be home to some exclusive artist-led channels, the first of which is Dolly Parton’s Songteller Radio. As with most artist-led stations, it’ll include her signature songs as well as music from her favorite artists and a variety of interviews. Sonos plans to keep some of its artist stations, like the existing ones from Thom Yorke and Brittany Howard, available for free. But going forward, some new options will only show up on the service’s paid tier.