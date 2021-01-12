Latest in Entertainment

Sonos on where streaming music is going next

A conversation with Sonos Radio GM Ryan Taylor
Nathan Ingraham
47m ago
Coincidentally, home audio and smart speaker company Sonos launched its first foray into original content, Sonos Radio, just as the pandemic took hold in the US. It forced people indoors, and Sonos owners had the chance to use their speakers more than ever before, and that certainly helped Sonos Radio get off to a fast start. In this conversation with Sonos Radio GM Ryan Taylor, we touch on how the company built a service that compliments options. like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as how Sonos curated a roster of artists like Thom Yorke and Dolly Parton to curate music and host shows on its service. We also dug into how being stuck at home might accelerate change in the music industry, and even touched briefly on yacht rock.

