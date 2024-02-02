Sonos's Arc soundbars are $180 off just ahead of the Super Bowl

Let's be honest: you deserve better than simply sticking with your TV's built-in speakers. Sure, modern TVs can pump out decent audio (and you can find good deals on some at the minute), but most folks would be far better served with a proper home theater setup. And, with the Super Bowl right around the corner, Sonos has picked a good time to run a sale on many of its devices. One discount in particular that stands out is a price cut for the Sonos Arc. The company's top-end soundbar has dropped by $180 to $719. That matches Black Friday pricing.

The Sonos Arc is one of our favorite premium soundbars. It has a sleek design and delivers great audio quality. There are some downsides, unfortunately. The Arc only has one HDMI input, so your TV is the only device you can connect to it directly. While the soundbar ties into the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, giving you the option to add some of the company's other speakers as surrounds, expanding the setup can get expensive pretty quickly.

That said, Sonos subwoofers are on sale too, including the Sub Gen 3. That has dropped from $799 to $639. The Sub Gen 3 will pair seamlessly with the Arc or several other Sonos products to help you build out a complete home theater system with more low end. Meanwhile, it's worth taking a look through the rest of the sale as Sonos has slashed prices on other speakers as well as some bundles.

