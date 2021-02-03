Sony has already sold more than 4.5 million PS5s

Sony never seemed to have enough PlayStation 5 stock since it launched, but still managed to sell 4.5 million of the consoles in 2020 — matching PS4 sales during that console’s 2013 launch quarter. Combined with sales of 1.4 million PS4 units, Sony’s gaming business had its best fiscal quarter in history with 883.2 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in revenue, up 40 percent over 2019, the company announced.
Profits were also up 50 percent to 80.2 billion yen ($763 million), due to increased game sales amounting to 484 billion yen ($4.6 billion), which actually doubled the 240 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in hardware sales. Sony also saw a 9 percent boost in PlayStation Plus subscription and other network revenue.