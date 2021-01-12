Sony's Bravia Core streaming service will deliver video comparable to Blu-ray

If you purchase a Sony Bravia XR TV this year, you’ll get exclusive access to high-quality movies through a new streaming platform called Bravia Core, Sony has announced. The service will use Sony’s “Pure Stream” technology to stream video at up to 80 Mbps, allowing for “near lossless” quality comparable to 4K Blu-ray discs. That’s three to four times more data than Netflix, which recommends speeds of up to 25 Mbps for 4K streaming.

According to Sony’s website, Bravia XR owners will be able to stream a selection of Sony Pictures titles “anytime and as many times as you like, in up to 4K HDR quality.” Your choice of movies, however, depends on availability and the model of TV that you’ve purchased.