Image credit: Sony

Sony's Bravia Core streaming service will deliver video comparable to Blu-ray

It's exclusive to owners of Sony's Bravia XR TVs.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
42m ago
Sony

If you purchase a Sony Bravia XR TV this year, you’ll get exclusive access to high-quality movies through a new streaming platform called Bravia Core, Sony has announced. The service will use Sony’s “Pure Stream” technology to stream video at up to 80 Mbps, allowing for “near lossless” quality comparable to 4K Blu-ray discs. That’s three to four times more data than Netflix, which recommends speeds of up to 25 Mbps for 4K streaming.

According to Sony’s website, Bravia XR owners will be able to stream a selection of Sony Pictures titles “anytime and as many times as you like, in up to 4K HDR quality.” Your choice of movies, however, depends on availability and the model of TV that you’ve purchased.

The service is pre-installed on all new Bravia XR 4K and 8K models, including the Master Series Z9J 8K LED and Master Series A90J along with 4K LED models like the X90J and X80J (for a complete list, check here). The purchase of those sets gives buyers access to vouchers, with more credits given for higher-end sets. Those can then be cashed in to stream different titles, though it’s not clear for how long.

Among the titles available for streaming, Sony has promised “the largest IMAX enhanced movie collection,” with remastered IMAX picture and DTS sound. Sony hasn’t said how many IMAX or other titles will be available, but it’s likely to be very limited compared to other services. On the other hand, it’s included for free if you buy a Bravia XR set, and the extra quality will help you max out the experience with your fancy new TV.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, Sony, Bravia Core, streaming, 80Mbps, Blu-ray, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Google TV, news, gear
