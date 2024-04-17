Sony debuts Bravia Theater line of Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers

Sony didn't announce any new home theater audio gear at CES, so it was only a matter of time before the company would reveal its latest soundbars and speakers. Today, the company unveiled its new Bravia Theater line, a moniker that the company's soundbars and living room speakers will carry for the foreseeable future. Sony is ditching the HT-XXXX naming scheme, which should be less confusing for all parties. For the initial offering, the company has two new Dolby Atmos soundbars, a four-speaker surround system and a wearable neckband speaker.

At the top of the list sits the Bravia Theater Bar 9. This is Sony's new flagship soundbar, but the company says it's 36-percent smaller than the former premium model, the HT-A7000. Inside, a 13-speaker setup includes three tweeters, four woofers, two beam tweeters, two up-firing and two side-firing drivers. The slightly smaller Bravia Theater Bar 8 houses 11 total speakers, lacking the the two beam tweeters from the Bar 9. Sony says the Bar 8 is 30-percent smaller than the unit it replaces, the HT-A5000.

Both soundbars feature very similar spec sheets, including support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and Hi-Res audio content. The pair will also gain IMAX Enhanced capabilities with a pending update, but that feature will require additional wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer. Connectivity is the same on both models with one HDMI input and one HDMI output (eARC). HDMI 2.1 is supported, so you can expect 4K/120 passthrough and all the other perks that standard affords.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 (Sony)

There's also a host of Sony-specific features on both soundbars. That list includes Sound Field Optimization for room calibration and 360 Spatial Sound that places virtual speakers around a space for more immersive audio via virtualization. Acoustic Center Sync combines the speakers of a Bravia TV with either of these soundbars for a more realistic cinema experience where it sounds like the audio is coming directly from the screen. The soundbars also support Voice Zoom 3 from Sony's Bravia TVs, a tool that uses AI to recognize human voices and amplifies them so it's always heard clearly.

The Bravia Theater Bar 9 and Bravia Theater Bar 8 are compatible with Sony's current rear satellite speakers and subwoofers. Those include the SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S speakers and the SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 subs. Unfortunately, there's no bundle option, so on top of a $1,400 (Bar 9) or a $1,000 (Bar 8) soundbar, you'll have to shell out hundreds more for a better setup. At the very least, you'll want a subwoofer, which will currently cost you either $350 (SW3) or $620 (SW5).

Sony Bravia Theater Quad (Sony)

And then there's the Bravia Theater Quad. This four-speaker set replaces the HT-A9 that Sony introduced in 2021. Instead of four cylindrical units, the company opted for flat, square designs this time, which will allow you to mount them on a wall more easily. Like the A9, there's a separate box that holds all of the necessary connections. You'll get HDMI 2.1 here too, with one input and one output (eARC).

Inside of each speaker, there are four drivers: one tweeter, one mid-range, one woofer and one up-firing unit. That's a total of 16 across the set, and Sony says you can add on either the SW3 or the SW5 subwoofer for more low-end thump. The Sony-developed features from the new Bravia Theater Bars are here as well, including 360 Spatial Sound, Sound Field Optimization, Acoustic Center Sync and Voice Zoom 3. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and Hi-Res tunes are in the mix too, and IMAX Enhanced will arrive later via an update (you'll need a sub to use it). The Bravia Theater Quad is the priciest of the bunch, setting you back $2,500 for the initial set without a bundled subwoofer.

Lastly, Sony has a new neckband speaker for "open-air yet personal listening." The Bravia Theater U ($300) supports Dolby Atmos when paired with a compatible Bravia TV. Two of the company's X-balanced speakers power the device, which supports 360 Reality Audio on its own. There's also 12-hour battery life, multipoint Bluetooth and a built-in mic for calls.

Sony says the Bravia Theater Bar 9 and Bar 8 will be available for preorder this spring from Amazon and other retailers. Ditto for the Bravia Theater U. The Bravia Theater Quad is available for preorder now.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.