You can update your DualSense controller through Windows

A PS5 is no longer necessary.
April 20th, 2022
Sony DualSense controller for PS5
You've long been able to use a DualSense controller with your PC, but it wasn't quite so appealing when you couldn't update the firmware without access to a PlayStation 5. Thankfully, that's no longer necessary. Sony has released a firmware update tool for Windows that lets you upgrade the DualSense through a USB connection on your PC — no console required. You won't miss out on bug fixes or refinements just because you prefer computer gaming.

The software requires Windows 10 or 11. You'll need to update multiple controllers one at a time.

The tool will be helpful for PC-only gamers who want the same controller functionality as their PS5 counterparts, of course. At the same time, it might also useful for Remote Play. You can keep a DualSense by your computer knowing that you won't have to visit the living room (and partly defeat the purpose of Remote Play) just to bring the gamepad up to date.

