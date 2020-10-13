Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Sony OLED TVs are cheaper than ever in Best Buy's 'Prime Day' sale

LG and Samsung sets are also deeply discounted.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
51m ago
Sony A8H Bravia OLED TV
Sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

With the slew of deals going on across the web today, it appears Best Buy has some of the best sale prices on smart TVs. Of note in Best Buy’s “anti-Prime Day” sale are discounts on Sony’s A8H series OLED smart TVs — the 55-inch model is $600 off, bringing it to $1,299.99, and the 65-inch model is $1,000 off, bringing it down to $1,799.99

Buy 55-inch Sony A8H smart TV at Best Buy - $1,299 Buy 65-inch Sony A8H smart TV at Best Buy - $1,799

Sony announced these sets earlier this year and even if they’re still on the expensive side in this sale, you get what you pay for when it comes to OLED TVs. Display nerds know that OLED is the way to go if you care about supreme color quality and the blackest blacks possible. Sony adds a bit more to its high-end sets, though, including X-Motion Clarity technology, which should reduce blur and improve the picture quality of fast-moving images. Another useful feature is Ambient Optimization, which fine-tunes aspects of the picture and sound to suit your viewing space.

These are also Android TVs, so they have built-in Google Cast and you can control them with voice commands via the Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Alexa. While these TVs support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, they unfortunately don’t have HDMI 2.1 technology, so you won’t get the latest FreeSync/G-Sync capabilities that other gaming-friendly TVs do.

If you are set on your next TV having those extra gaming abilities, LG’s massive 77-inch Class GX Series OLED smart TV is $900 off, bringing the final price down to $4,299.99. On the other side of the price spectrum, some of Samsung’s 4K smart TVs are also on sale at Best Buy. You can get an 85-inch Class Q60T smart TV for $1,997.99 and a 58-inch model for $697.99.

Buy 77-inch LG GX at Best Buy - $4,299 Buy 85-inch Samsung Q60T at Best Buy - $1,997 Buy 58-inch Samsung Q60T at Best Buy - $697

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

