Sony starts rolling out 1080p support for PlayStation Now

Starting this week, Sony will begin rolling out 1080p support for its PlayStation Now cloud streaming service. "The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available," the company said in a tweet. The platform's previous cap left you playing games at 720p, a limitation that meant PlayStation Now was a step behind competing services like Stadia, where you could stream games at 1080p and even 4K.

The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available. pic.twitter.com/OEHWHtMTw8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 22, 2021

In its message, Sony said the feature is coming to "1080p capable games." We've reached out to the company for clarification on exactly what that means. We'll update this article when we hear back from it. Even if you can't play every game at 1080p, some is still better than nothing.