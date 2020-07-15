Sony will reportedly make millions of extra PS5s to meet COVID-19 demand

Sony will build twice as many PlayStation 5s in 2020 as it had originally planned, according to reports from Bloomberg and Nikkei. Rather than producing five or six million consoles, the company aims to manufacture up to nine or 10 million, depending on whether you believe Nikkei or Bloomberg, respectively. That massive boost is attributed to the extra entertainment demand from folks locked at home by the coronavirus.

Considering that the PS5’s launch is tentatively set for “holiday 2020,” those figures would be pretty massive. For some perspective, the PS4 originally launched in November 2013 (yes, that long ago) and Sony had sold 4.2 million by of the end of the year.