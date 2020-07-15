Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

Sony will reportedly make millions of extra PS5s to meet COVID-19 demand

Oculus may also be building more VR headsets during the lockdown.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
59m ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony reportedly boosting PS5 production due to COVID-19 demand
Sony

Sony will build twice as many PlayStation 5s in 2020 as it had originally planned, according to reports from Bloomberg and Nikkei. Rather than producing five or six million consoles, the company aims to manufacture up to nine or 10 million, depending on whether you believe Nikkei or Bloomberg, respectively. That massive boost is attributed to the extra entertainment demand from folks locked at home by the coronavirus.

Considering that the PS5’s launch is tentatively set for “holiday 2020,” those figures would be pretty massive. For some perspective, the PS4 originally launched in November 2013 (yes, that long ago) and Sony had sold 4.2 million by of the end of the year.

Facebook is also increasing Oculus VR headset production for that reason, Nikkei reports. Its goal is to ship 2 million headsets by the end of 2020, a 50 percent increase over units shipped in 2019.

The pandemic might have boosted demand, but it could also stymie Sony’s and Facebook’s efforts to ship the extra devices in time for the holidays. Most are manufactured in China and shipped via ocean freighters, and COVID-19 demand for consoles and other home entertainment products has jammed everything up. Nintendo, for one, had trouble stocking Switches to keep up with demand for that reason. As such, Sony may reportedly try to use air cargo, despite the fact that many carriers are operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-19.

In this article: Sony, PS5, console, PlayStation 5, production, COVID-19, oculus, facebook, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Facebook envisions using holographics for super-slim VR glasses

Facebook envisions using holographics for super-slim VR glasses

View
'Paper Mario: The Origami King' is the ideal 'Animal Crossing' break

'Paper Mario: The Origami King' is the ideal 'Animal Crossing' break

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
Apple and Ireland win European appeal over multi-billion tax deal

Apple and Ireland win European appeal over multi-billion tax deal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr