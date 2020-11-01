Sony announces PS5 beta program ahead of 'major' system update

If you’d like to test out new PlayStation 5 features before they go live for everyone, here’s your chance. Sony is opening a beta program for PS5 system software. The company is working on a major update for later this year, and it’s looking for users to try the upcoming features.

For now, signups are limited to PS5 owners in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and France. You’ll need to be over the age of 18 to take part. If you’re selection, you’ll receive an email with info on how to download the beta firmware. You’ll also be automatically added to the pool of future potential beta participants, so you won’t have to register again.

Sign up for the first PS5 system software beta program: https://t.co/lbwHlsWh9B pic.twitter.com/1lL9ETSPhU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 17, 2021

Since this is a beta program, there’s always the chance of running into bugs with the firmware. You can restore your console to the release version before the end of the beta program.

Sony will reveal more details about the features that beta testers will get to try in the coming weeks. Here’s hoping they include the M.2 SSD storage expansion slot switching on at long last.