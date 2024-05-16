Sony PSP emulator PPSSPP hits the iOS App Store

PPSSPP, an app that's capable of emulating PSP games, has joined the growing number of retro game emulators on the iOS App Store. The program has been around for almost 12 years, but prior to this, you could only install it on your device through workarounds. "Thanks to Apple for relaxing their policies, allowing retro games console emulators on the store," its developer Henrik Rydgård wrote in his announcement. If you'll recall, Apple updated its developer guidelines in early April, and since then, the company has approved an app that can emulate Game Boy and DS games and another that can play PS1 titles.

Rydgård's app is free to download, but as he told The Verge, there's $5 gold version coming, as well. While the paid version of PPSSPP for Android does have some extra features, it's mostly available so that you can support his work. At the moment, the emulator you can download from the App Store doesn't support Magic Keyboard for the iPad, because he originally enabled compatibility using an undocumented API. Retro Achievements is also currently unavailable. Rydgård said they'll be re-added in future updates.

The emulator's other versions support the Just-in-time (JIT) compiler, which optimizes code to make it run more smoothly on a particular platform. However, the one on the App Store doesn't and will not ever support it unless Apple changes its rules. Rydgård says iOS devices are "generally fast enough" to run almost all PSP games at full speed, though, so you may not notice much of a difference. Of course, the PPSSPP program only contains the emulator itself — you're responsible for finding games you can play on the app, since Apple will not allow developers to upload games they don't own the rights to.

