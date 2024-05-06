Sony quickly backs down on Helldivers 2 PSN requirement for PC players

After creating a massive kerfuffle by forcing Helldivers 2 PC players to link their Steam accounts to the PlayStation Network, Sony is backing down. The May 6 update will no longer be released and, presumably, the game won't be removed from sale on Steam in 177 countries and territories as reported yesterday.

"Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update," the company said on X. "The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward."

In a separate post, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt said, "firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Secondly I want to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences."

Ouch, right in the review score 😢🤕



Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience.



I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlc — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 3, 2024

After Sony's announcement that it would require players to link their Steam and PSN accounts, users pushed back en masse. Thety complained not just about privacy issues, but the fact that the game was removed from all countries without PSN access — some 177 in total, according to @SteamDB. That resulted in over 200,000 negative reviews on the game, which led to an apology from Pilestedt. "Ouch, right in the review score," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Sony President Hiroki Totoki promised to shrink the gap between PlayStation 5 and PC releases in an effort to grow profit margins. Helldivers 2 followed that dictum, releasing to PSN and PC on the same day, February 8.

Helldivers 2 was supposed to require a PSN link from launch day, but Sony delayed the plan due to network limitations. Other multiplayer titles include Ghost of Tsushima (Legends) also supposedly require a PSN account, but it's not clear if Sony will retain that requirement given the recent bad publicity.