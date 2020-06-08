Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale for only $178

The more sporty WF-SP800N are also on sale for $168.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
50m ago
Sony WF-1000XM3
Billy Steele / Engadget

Two of Sony’s best true wireless in-ear headphones are currently on sale. Amazon has discounted the WF-1000XM3, in both black and silver, by $52, making them $178 at the moment. They're also available at Best Buy for $180

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $180

For those who want a more sporty pair of in-ear headphones, Amazon and Best Buy have also discounted the WF-SP800N. They're currently $168, down from their usual $200 price. Here too you two color options, with the black and blue models included in the sale.

Awkward model numbers aside, the WF-1000XM3 and WF-SP800N are two of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy. Engadget's Billy Steele gave the two headphones scores of 89 and 88, respectively. Both headphones feature active noise cancellation and long-lasting batteries, which you top up with the included charging case that comes with each model. 

Sony WF-SP800N
Billy Steele

Sony's companion app is another highlight. It allows you to tweak the company's handy Adaptive Sound Control feature to your liking. You'll also find sound presents, EQ controls and a variety of other adjustable settings.

If you're unsure which model to buy, the WF-SP800N are better suited for workouts since they're sweat and splash-proof. The WF-1000XM3, by contrast, are a better match for critical listening with their more neutral sound signature. Depending on your ears' shape and size, you may find them uncomfortable to wear since they're both bulky, particularly in comparison to some of the other true wireless earbuds you can buy currently. However, if that's not an issue, it's hard to go wrong with either the WF-1000XM3 or WF-SP800N. 

av, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, best buy, amazon, sony, gadgets, gadgetry, wearables, active noise cancellation, anc, audio, earbuds, headphones, noise cancelling, true wireless, true wireless earbuds, wf-1000xm3, wf-sp800n
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
