Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Early Black Friday sales are in full swing and some of our favorite gadgets remain discounted — with a few at record-low prices. Our current favorite wireless earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM4, are 11 percent off and down to an all-time low, while Apple's AirPods with the MagSafe case are $60 off their normal price. Through November 14, you can grab one month of Disney+ for just $2, plus Solo Stove's fit pits are up to $200 off. Also, be sure to check out Best Buy's latest sale, which discounts smart TVs, soundbars and smart home devices — including many Google gadgets. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248 during this sale. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

AirPods Pro (with MagSafe)

Billy Steele/Engadget

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are down to $190 right now, or $60 off their normal price. These remain Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds and we gave them a score of 87 for their better fit, IPX4 water resistance and hands-free Siri controls.

Disney+ promotion

Disney

Disney+ Day is November 12th and to get people excited about the streaming service, Disney is offering one month of Disney+ for only $2. The promotion is available for new and returning subscribers, and you'll be charged the standard $8-per-month rate after the first month is up.

Solo Stove

Engadget

Solo Stove's early Black Friday sale knocks up to $200 off its fire pits. The midrange Bonfire is on sale for $225, which is $125 off its normal price. These stainless steel fire pits have made it into some of our outdoor-focused guides, and we like them for their attractive designs and their ability to create a cozy fire that doesn't emit tons of smoke.

Mac Mini M1

Engadget

Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 is on sale for $750 thanks to an automatically applied coupon. This is the desktop to get if you want a relatively compact device, plus one with the power of Apple's M1 chipset.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The second-generation Apple Pencil is on sale for $100 right now, which is an all-time-low price. It works with all iPads except for the latest 10.2-inch entry-level model, which still supports the first-gen stylus. It's a must-have if you plan on taking notes or creating artwork with your iPad.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $100 right now at Woot. We gave them a score of 84 for their small and comfortable design, improved sound and wireless charging capabilities.

Google Pixelbook Go

Engadget

Google's Pixelbook Go is on sale for $749 right now, which is a record low. That price gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — but you can opt for the model with 16GB of RAM if you think you'll need a bit more and you'll save $150 as its down to $849. We gave the Pixelbook Go a score of 84 for its excellent keyboard, good performance and strong yet lightweight build.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $179 right now when you use the code THERMOENGADGET at checkout. While not an all-time low, it's the best price we've seen on the gadget in months. This model has an attractive metal design, a hi-res display and it monitors your home while suggesting ways to save energy.

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot

iRobot's latest robot vacuum, the Roomba j7+, is on sale for $699, or $150 off its normal price. The robo-vac without the clean base is also on sale for $499. In addition to the company's standard vacuuming technology, these models have AI-driven computer vision technology that lets them detect obstacles — including pet poop — and move around them as they clean.

THX Onyx

THX

The THX Onyx DAC is on sale for $150, or $50 off its normal price. It supports master-quality audio content and it has LEDs that indicate which format you’re listening to. Barely larger than a thumb drive, the Onyx has a THX AAA-78 amplifier chip inside, which is the highest-powered mobile THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier configuration.

Fitbit Charge 5

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Fitbit's Charge 5 has dropped to $130, which is $50 off and a new record-low. This is Fitbit's most capable fitness band and we gave it a score of 82 for its full-color display, built-in GPS and EDA sensors, comfortable design and multi-day battery life. The sleeker Fitbit Luxe is on sale for $100 right now, too.

Amazon Omni TVs

Amazon

Amazon's new Omni TVs have been discounted to record-low prices — now you can get the 50- and 55-inch models for $360 and $410, respectively. Both run on the company's Fire TV OS and support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and you'll be able to see and speak to your visitors directly from the TV if you have a Ring doorbell cam.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Roku

Roku's new Streaming Stick 4K+ is on sale for $60 right now, or $10 off its normal price. This is one of the company's latest devices and it supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and long-range WiFi. It also comes with the Voice Remote Pro, which includes a headphone jack for private listening, a personal shortcut button and lost remote finder.

SanDisk Extreme SSD

SanDisk / Weinberg-Clark Photography

A few configurations of the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD are up to $230 off ahead of Black Friday. The 2TB version is half off and down to $230 while the massive 4TB model is on sale for $500. This palm-sized drive supports read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, and it has an IP55-rated design that can withstand water, dust, drops and more.

New early Black Friday tech deals

Dyson Outsize Absolute+

Dyson's Outsize Absolute+ cordless stick vacuum is $150 off, bringing it down to $750. It's one of the newer models available and has a laser that illuminates particles on hard floors so you don't miss any, a full-sized bin, an anti-tangle conical brush bar and a 120-minute run time.

Garmin smartwatches

Wellbots has a sale going on right now on Garmin smartwatches where you can get hundreds off the Fenix 6 and Forerunner collections. The Fenix 6S and 6X wearables are $200 off, while Forerunning devices including the 245 and the 745 are $100 off. The Fenix series is one of Garmin's most capable, with advanced features like blood oxygen monitoring, ClimbPro and Expedition Mode. Runners will gravitate to the Forerunner series for perks like running dynamics, built-in GPS, daily suggested workouts and more.

Moft early Black Friday sale

Moft's early Black Friday sale knocks up to $35 off depending on how much you spend. Use the code BF10 to get $10 off $50 or more, the code BF20 to get $20 off $100 or more and the code BF35 to get $35 off orders of $150 or more. The company makes a bunch of slick mobile accessories, including a magnetic stand and wallet for the latest iPhones.

NordVPN

NordVPN has a promotion going on right now that gets you two years of the service for $89. That's 68 percent off its normal price. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

