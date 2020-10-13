Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's WH-1000XM4, our favorite ANC headphones, are cheaper than ever

Prime members get a free $25 gift card on top of the discount.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
25m ago
Sony
Billy Steele / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones quickly became our new favorite when they came out, and you can now get them with up to $75 in savings on Amazon. Thanks to the e—commerce giant’s annual Prime Day festivities, you can purchase Sony’s M4 with a $25 Amazon gift card for $298 if you’re a Prime member. The bundle originally cost $373, while the headphones alone had a $350 launch price. You can also get the headphones on their own for $298 at the moment, but why go that route if you already have a Prime subscription that could get you both the device and a $25 gift card you can spend on something else for the same price?

Buy Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Headphones with $25 Amazon Gift Card at Amazon - $298

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is an updated version of the WH-1000XM3, which had been our top pick in its category since it launched in 2018. The new over-ear model is simply one of the best (if not the best) pair of headphones your money can buy right now. In fact, we gave it a rating of 94 in our review, and it easily dethroned all the other headphones in our best-of list. It has better noise-blocking capabilities than the M3, thanks to a new Bluetooth Audio SoC that can detect outside noise over 700 times per second and a new algorithm for its dedicated QN1 noise canceling processor.

The headphones feature a technology called Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which upscales compressed music files and brings them closer to their high-res version. They also come with a Speak-to-Chat tool that automatically pauses whatever you’re listening to when you start talking. And, Sony has upgraded the headphones’ looks by giving the M4 a tactile matte coating (the M3 had smoother plastic) for a more premium feel. The device’s headband cushion is slimmer, as well, and its shape fits heads better than its predecessor does. Amazon’s discounted pricing for the bundle applies to both the black and the Silver versions of the model — just take note that the deal is only around for two days or while Prime Day is still ongoing.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

