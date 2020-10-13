Sony's WH-1000XM4, our favorite ANC headphones, are cheaper than ever

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones quickly became our new favorite when they came out, and you can now get them with up to $75 in savings on Amazon. Thanks to the e—commerce giant’s annual Prime Day festivities, you can purchase Sony’s M4 with a $25 Amazon gift card for $298 if you’re a Prime member. The bundle originally cost $373, while the headphones alone had a $350 launch price. You can also get the headphones on their own for $298 at the moment, but why go that route if you already have a Prime subscription that could get you both the device and a $25 gift card you can spend on something else for the same price?
