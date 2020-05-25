Sony's flagship Xperia 1 II will ship in July for $1,200

Sony’s flagship Xperia 1 II smartphone will ship on July 24th for an eye-watering $1,199 in the US, the company announced. Pre-orders open up on June 1st and if you buy before June 28th, you’ll get a pretty nice gift: a free pair of Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

It packs a triple camera setup developed with the engineers behind Sony’s A7 III and other popular mirrorless cameras. The three 12-megapixel cameras (wide, ultrawide and zoom) can shoot at up to 20 fps in burst mode with autofocus and auto-exposure enabled, making it suitable for action and sports shooting. It can also do human/animal eye tracking and comes with pro photography and movie settings to give you full manual control.