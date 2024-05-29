Sony's next PlayStation State of Play takes place May 30

We're inching toward that early June window previously occupied by E3 that will feature a ton of games showcases, including Summer Game Fest, an Xbox event, an Ubisoft Forward and a Nintendo Direct. Sony is getting a headstart on all of those though, as a PlayStation State of Play is set for Thursday, May 30. It starts at 6PM ET and you'll be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

Interestingly, Sony is opting not to use the PlayStation Showcase branding it usually opts for with its now-annual late-May stream. The company hasn't announced much in the way of first-party PlayStation games for the months and years ahead, and it will start padding out the slate here.

The stream will run for over 30 minutes and feature 14 titles that are coming to PS5 and PS VR2. It will include some PlayStation Studios games that will arrive later this year.

State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 3pm PT / 11pm BST: https://t.co/eJWbP09sv3



Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Insomniac's Wolverine game making an appearance. Rumors suggest the Silent Hill 2 remake will be featured, though Konami may save that for its own Silent Hill Transmission event, which will follow the State of Play at 7PM ET.

I have my fingers crossed that Sony will finally announce Ghost of Tsushima 2 — the timing makes sense as a stunning PC port of the original game dropped this month. Haven's Fairgame$ and Firewalk's Concord seem like safe bets to show face, while we'll surely get some hype from Bungie for The Final Shape, an expansion that will close out the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2. Reports suggest a new Astro game from Team Asobi is on the way.

We know that Guerrilla is working on more games in the Horizon universe, and a Lego spinoff has been rumored. Sony has a bunch of other studios working on unannounced projects, including Housemarque, Bluepoint, Santa Monica Studio, Bend, Media Molecule and, of course, Naughty Dog. So, here's hoping we hear from some of those studios.