Sony's next State of Play showcase will revolve around Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy fans may want to carve some time out for Sony's next State of Play. Before its latest showcase ended, the company announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news [fans] won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event. It also promised an extended look at the upcoming sequel to FFVII Remake, which is arriving on the PS5 on February 29, 2024.

The action role-playing game will pick up from where the first title in the planned trilogy has left off, and players will still primarily be controlling Cloud Strife who has joined the eco-terrorist group Avalanche in the first game's events. Zack Fair, who was only featured in a flashback scene in the first title, is expected to play a bigger role this time around. While the new games are based on the old Final Fantasy VII, they feature reimagined elements, new concepts and expansions (maybe even changes) to the original title's storyline and character development.

Sony has been giving fans glimpses of Rebirth through trailers for a while now, but it sounds like the showcase will give them a much better idea of what they can expect. The company's next State of Play event will take place on February 6 at 6:30PM ET.