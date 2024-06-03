Sony's PS VR2 adaptor for PC will arrive on August 7 with a $60 price tag

Sony revealed earlier this year that it was working on a way to make the PlayStation VR2 headset compatible with PCs . That's becoming a reality on August 7 when the company releases a PC adapter , which is expected to cost $60.

A recently spotted filing indicated that Sony was building an adapter to make the PS VR2 work with PCs. At the time, there were no details about how connectivity would work (the PS VR2 natively uses a single USB-C cable) but Sony has cleared that up. The adapter will connect to a DisplayPort 1.4-compatible port though you'll need to supply your own DisplayPort cable. The adapter also has a USB connection and HDMI output in case you want to capture your gameplay or share what you're seeing with others in the room.

You'll need a PC that's up to scratch too. The system will need to have at least 8GB of memory and an Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor with Zen 2 or later architecture. As for your CPU, Sony recommends at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, though you should get away with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT at minimum. Your PC will also need to support at least Bluetooth 4.0 or later.

If your system checks all those boxes, then you'll be able to play the likes of Half-Life: Alyx on a PS VR2. The adapter will give users access to thousands of Steam VR games through the headset, orders of magnitude more than are available for the PS VR2 through a PlayStation 5.

Sony notes that some PS VR2 features aren't available when playing on PC, such as headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback (except for a more generic rumble). Disappointingly, there won't be HDR support. However, you will be able to enjoy 4K visuals, a 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and see-through view are all supported, along with foveated rendering (sans eye tracking) and 3D audio if a game supports it.

We do think the PS VR2 is a great headset for VR gaming and gave it a score of 84 in our review, though we had some reservations, largely due to its price. The headset typically costs $550, but it's $100 off until June 12 as part of Sony's Days of Play sale . A bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain will run you an extra $50 .

