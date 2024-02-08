Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are just $280 right now

Some devices easily stand out in their category, and in the case of headphones, that's Sony's WH-1000XM5 model. If you've been coveting our favorite wireless headphones, there's good news: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently down to $280 from $400 — a 30 percent discount. Woot is offering them at this low price for the next four days or until they sell out. Though Amazon owns Woot, it doesn't have the same return policy as its parent company.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 are great for many reasons — we gave them a 95 in our review for a reason — but one of their best features is how incredibly comfy they are when worn. They only weigh 0.14 ounces less than the WH-1000XM4s, but improved weight distribution and a slimmer headband mean they feel much lighter on your head and ears.

Tech-wise, the M5s offer double the processors and microphones devoted to noise canceling compared to the M4. Then there are 30mm carbon fiber drivers, which give music greater depth, and DSEE Extreme, which boosts the sound quality. The only aspect of the headphones that's frustrating compared to their predecessor is storage. The M5s don't fold, so their storage case is bulky to carry around.

