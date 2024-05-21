Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are $72 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are a lot of really great headphones out there, but for us, none compare to Sony's WH-1000XM5 model. We're excited to say our favorite wireless headphones are now on sale, down to $328 from $400 — an 18 percent discount. While this isn't a record-low deal, it is the cheapest we've seen them available for yet this year.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones came out two years ago, yet they're still an amazing choice. We gave them a 95 in our initial review thanks to features like incredible crisp and clear sound quality with a punchy base. The M5, which offers active noise cancellation, also doubled the number of microphones and processors while adding an optimizer to ensure you can truly block out the rest of the world. The headphones also have up to 30 hours of battery life, and you can get another three hours with just three minutes of charging.

Despite the upgrades, the M5 is actually 0.14 ounces lighter than its predecessor and has better weight distribution, making for a more comfortable experience. The entire look is sleeker, though one of the few negatives of the M5s is that they don't fold, so they can be a bit bulky to carry around.

