SoundCoud Insights show creators their audience data

SoundCloud now offers Insights for creators, allowing smaller musicians to know who’s listening to their music, what music they’re listening to and where they’re from -- data they may not otherwise have. The feature is rolling out today and over the next few weeks on the SoundCloud app, according to the SoundCloud blog.

As a creator, Insights allows you to see your top listener, top city, top country and top 50 tracks. A $144 annual Pro Unlimited subscription gives you access to your top 50 listeners, cities, countries and tracks, plus other audience analytics tools. Previously, audience data was available only in the SoundCloud creator app, Pulse app and web. The Insights feature means audience data is now all available in one main app. So if, for example, you have been using the Pulse app to view your stats, you no longer need to navigate away from the main app to access this data.