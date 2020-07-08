Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

SoundCoud Insights show creators their audience data

You can now view analytics data in the main app.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

soundcloud
SOPA Images via Getty Images

SoundCloud now offers Insights for creators, allowing smaller musicians to know who’s listening to their music, what music they’re listening to and where they’re from -- data they may not otherwise have. The feature is rolling out today and over the next few weeks on the SoundCloud app, according to the SoundCloud blog.

As a creator, Insights allows you to see your top listener, top city, top country and top 50 tracks. A $144 annual Pro Unlimited subscription gives you access to your top 50 listeners, cities, countries and tracks, plus other audience analytics tools. Previously, audience data was available only in the SoundCloud creator app, Pulse app and web. The Insights feature means audience data is now all available in one main app. So if, for example, you have been using the Pulse app to view your stats, you no longer need to navigate away from the main app to access this data.

A gif showing SoundCloud's new Insights feature.
SoundCloud

Insights can be accessed from your Profile, Library or More menu by tapping the Insights bar graph icon. Scroll to see an overview, or data on specific tracks or your audience. SoundCloud plans to replace the Stats feature on desktop with Insights in the coming months.

In this article: music streaming, streaming, Music, SoundCloud, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

View
12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

View
Ninja's return to streaming on YouTube shows he still has star power

Ninja's return to streaming on YouTube shows he still has star power

View
The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

View
Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr