SpaceX’s first-gen Dragon cargo capsule left the ISS for the last time

This morning, a first-generation SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule left the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon CRS-20 will return to Earth with more than 4,000 pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo, NASA said. This spacecraft, which has made three successful resupply runs to the ISS, will be grounded for good, as SpaceX prepares to focus on its Crew Dragon and a new variant designed for cargo, Space.com reports.
Dragon has been released from the @Space_Station! Three departure burns are now underway; Dragon will splashdown in the Pacific Ocean around 11:50 a.m. PDT → https://t.co/WUiXnPDkfb pic.twitter.com/oYGRJUmK6e— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2020
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft made history in 2012 when it became the first ever commercial spacecraft to dock with the ISS. Since then, Dragon cargo capsules have completed 20 resupply missions, delivering things like AI “crew members” and docking with the ISS for a few weeks at a time. A major selling point for the Dragon craft was that it could be reused -- like the Falcon 9 rockets used to launch it.