Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Engadget

SpaceX's historic launch succeeds on its second attempt

"Dragon SpaceX, you're go for launch."
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
13m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
asdf
Engadget

Sponsored Links

A new era of American spaceflight began Saturday as SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket broke through Earth’s upper atmosphere carrying veteran astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley atop a pillar of flame. This marks both the first time that a commercial aerospace company has transported astronauts off-world and the first time since the cancellation of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 that astronauts have lifted off from US soil.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from historic Launch Complex 39A, the same one used during the Apollo moon landing mission in 1969, at just after 3:22 pm ET on Saturday. Wet weather had been a factor leading up to today. NASA had estimated just a 60 percent chance to launch on Monday and got within 17 minutes of launch on Wednesday before waving off the attempt. However, the skies above Cape Canaveral have cleared sufficiently to allow for the Falcon 9’s "instantaneous" launch window, which is in place due to the relative alignment of the ISS to the planet.

Officially designated Demonstration-2, or Demo-2, this mission is the final test before NASA certifies the Dragon system for regular use in shuttling astronauts to and from the ISS.

separaton
Engadget

Roughly nine minutes after the Falcon 9 took off, the first stage rocket successfully set down on its autonomous sea barge, “Of Course I Love You” and, at T+12:30, the Crew Dragon capsule successfully separated from its second stage. Behnken and Hurley will now spend the next 19 hours en route to the ISS.

developing

   

In this article: NASA, SpaceX, Falcon 9, ISS, crew dragon capsule, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

View
Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

View
Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

View
Watch SpaceX's second attempt at launching astronauts at 3:22PM ET

Watch SpaceX's second attempt at launching astronauts at 3:22PM ET

View
Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr