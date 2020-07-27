Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV: 'Umbrella Academy,' 'Speed Cubers' and sports

The NHL and the NBA are back, along with baseball (for now).
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
26m ago
The Speed Cubers
Netflix

While the MLB struggles to keep its season going, the NHL and NBA are ready to air real games later this week. In non-sports viewing options, Netflix is ready to release season two of The Umbrella Academy, as well as its Rubik’s Cube documentary The Speed Cubers.

For gamers, Skater XL, Destroy All Humans! and Grounded all look like interesting options. Last but not least, if you need something different then CW is ready to premiere Taskmaster, an imported version of a British comedy game show that Dan Cooper really likes. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Thirteen Ghosts

  • Lorenzo's Oil

  • Graveyard Shift

  • The Outsider (S1)

  • Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection

  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

  • The Tenant

  • Ghost

  • Cubers: Arena (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

  • Otherside (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Ageless (PC, Switch)

  • Skater XL (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Destroy All Humans! (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Grounded (PC, Xbox One)

  • Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC)

  • Lost Wing (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox One)

  • The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting DLC (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Last Chance U (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Maxxx (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • 20/20: Regis Philbin, ABC, 8 PM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Stockton on My Mind, HBO, 9 PM

  • Tell Me A Story (series premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • How to Rob a Bank (series premiere), Vice, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Ladhood (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Hater, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Speed Cubers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge: Behind the Total Madness, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • United We Fall, ABC, 8 PM

  • Ultimate Tag (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • The Weight of Gold, HBO, 9 PM

  • No Limit Chronicles (series premiere), BET, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Frayed (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • In My Skin (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Host, Shudder, 3 AM

  • Jazz/Pelicans, TNT, 6:30 PM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Killer Camp, CW, 8 PM

  • Don't, ABC, 9 PM

  • Clippers/Lakers, TNT, 9 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Black is King, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Umbrella Academy (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Muppets Now (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Last Narc (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Brassic (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Locked Up (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Little Voice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Seriously Single, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sugar Rush (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Celtics/Bucks, ESPN, 6:30 PM

  • The Greatest #AtHome Videos, CBS, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Go-gos, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Rockets/Mavericks, ESPN, 9 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • The Sims Spark'd, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Super Monsters: The New Class, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Blackhawks/Oilers, NBC, 3 PM

  • Pelicans/Clippers, ESPN, 6 PM

  • Red Sox/Yankees, Fox, 7 PM

  • Lakers/Raptors, ESPN, 8:30 PM

  • Canadiens/Penguins, NBC, 8 PM

  • Sleeping with Danger, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe, HBO, 10 PM

  • Syfy Wire After Dark, Syfy, 11 PM

Sunday 

  • Connected (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Flyers/Bruins, NBC, 3 PM

  • Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, NBC SN, 3 PM

  • Blazers/Celtics, ABC, 3:30 PM

  • Fridge Wars (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • A Murder to Remember, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • Bucks/Rockets, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Taskmaster (series premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Tournament of Laughs (season finale), TBS, 10 PM

  • Outcry (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
