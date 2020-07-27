What's on TV: 'Umbrella Academy,' 'Speed Cubers' and sports

While the MLB struggles to keep its season going, the NHL and NBA are ready to air real games later this week. In non-sports viewing options, Netflix is ready to release season two of The Umbrella Academy, as well as its Rubik’s Cube documentary The Speed Cubers.

For gamers, Skater XL, Destroy All Humans! and Grounded all look like interesting options. Last but not least, if you need something different then CW is ready to premiere Taskmaster, an imported version of a British comedy game show that Dan Cooper really likes. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).